Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Short Interest Up 37.6% in March

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the February 28th total of 66,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of GLTO opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. Galecto has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $16.41.

Get Galecto alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, insider Bertil Lindmark acquired 14,604 shares of Galecto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $31,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Galecto in the third quarter valued at $874,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Galecto by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 127,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 3rd quarter valued at $547,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Galecto by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,820 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Galecto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.