Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2.20 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 249.21% from the company’s current price.

GAU has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark reduced their price objective on Galiano Gold to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$1.20 to C$0.90 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.26.

Shares of Galiano Gold stock traded down C$0.07 on Thursday, hitting C$0.63. 174,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,568. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.90. Galiano Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.63 and a 52-week high of C$1.73. The stock has a market cap of C$141.71 million and a P/E ratio of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 21.48, a current ratio of 21.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

