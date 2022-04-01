GAP (NYSE:GPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of GAP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.51.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of GPS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.52. 524,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,505,349. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.91. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. GAP has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in GAP by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GAP by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,991,000 after acquiring an additional 104,716 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in GAP by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,718,000 after acquiring an additional 666,301 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in GAP by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,017,000 after acquiring an additional 106,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GAP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,404 shares during the period. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAP (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.