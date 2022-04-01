Gartner (NYSE:IT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $347.80.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $298.93. The company had a trading volume of 26,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,642. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.58. Gartner has a 12-month low of $181.15 and a 12-month high of $368.99.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 553.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

