GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $111.80

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 111.80 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 111.80 ($1.46), with a volume of 6626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.40 ($1.45).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 106.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £986.29 million and a P/E ratio of 15.55. The company has a current ratio of 46.14, a quick ratio of 46.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.01%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

