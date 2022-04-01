General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 241,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $241.18 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $179.85 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

