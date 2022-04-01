General Motors (NYSE:GM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GM. Nomura Instinet reissued a neutral rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.09.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.84. The company had a trading volume of 856,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,307,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average is $54.02. General Motors has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in General Motors by 295.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,781 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.