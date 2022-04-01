Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
GCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genesco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.33.
NYSE GCO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,470. The company has a market capitalization of $865.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Genesco has a 1 year low of $43.26 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.93.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,330,000 after buying an additional 55,837 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,714,000 after purchasing an additional 21,020 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,958,000 after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genesco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Genesco by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.
About Genesco (Get Rating)
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
