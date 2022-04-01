Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genesco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.33.

NYSE GCO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,470. The company has a market capitalization of $865.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Genesco has a 1 year low of $43.26 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.93.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $727.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. Genesco’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,330,000 after buying an additional 55,837 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,714,000 after purchasing an additional 21,020 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,958,000 after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genesco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Genesco by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

