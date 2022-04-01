Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.000-$7.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.

Shares of GCO opened at $63.61 on Friday. Genesco has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.93. The stock has a market cap of $868.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.05.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $727.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genesco has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Genesco by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genesco by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,330,000 after purchasing an additional 55,837 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Genesco by 357.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 26,132 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Genesco by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Genesco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

