GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives $46.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.06.

GFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

GFL Environmental stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.24. 1,058,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,765. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.38.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -3.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

