Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Receives $24.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GBNXF shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of GBNXF remained flat at $$20.03 during midday trading on Friday. 1,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.