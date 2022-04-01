Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

GILT stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,420. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $498.11 million, a P/E ratio of -176.16 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $67.27 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 985.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,691,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,913 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,782.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,171,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,301 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,769,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at $6,007,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,592,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.