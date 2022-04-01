Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
GILT stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,420. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $498.11 million, a P/E ratio of -176.16 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $67.27 million during the quarter.
Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.
