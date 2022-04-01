Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Down 3.6%

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.71 and last traded at $51.79. Approximately 3,713 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 391,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.74.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
In other news, Director David C. Boyles bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Glacier Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBCI)
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
