Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Down 3.6%

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.71 and last traded at $51.79. Approximately 3,713 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 391,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.74.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.