Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.40) Per Share (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.81) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GBT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.09. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $43.98.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 38,472 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,279,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,160,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after acquiring an additional 410,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after acquiring an additional 615,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

