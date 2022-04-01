GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Up 1.3% This Week

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $218,732.42 and $58.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,667.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.86 or 0.07454543 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.35 or 0.00270746 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.24 or 0.00812635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00101372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012827 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007725 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.39 or 0.00474389 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.94 or 0.00409139 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.