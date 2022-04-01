Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GSAT opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Globalstar has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.78.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

