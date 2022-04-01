Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Trading Down 11.1%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) traded down 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $239.38 and last traded at $244.93. 17,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 302,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $275.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.22.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Globant by 2,171.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 149.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

