GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Trading Down 1%

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 169,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 124,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of GoGold Resources from C$4.10 to C$4.60 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

