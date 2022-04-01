Goldcoin Market Cap Tops $4.42 Million (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $4.42 million and $6,244.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.49 or 0.00270920 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012985 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001440 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,943,592 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

