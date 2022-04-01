Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:GPCO remained flat at $$10.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,467. Golden Path Acquisition has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $13.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

Get Golden Path Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Golden Path Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Golden Path Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Golden Path Acquisition by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Golden Path Acquisition by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 574,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 41,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Golden Path Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,322,000. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Path Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Path Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.