Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GT. Nomura Instinet upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.09. 179,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,356,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 60.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,081,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,751,000 after buying an additional 7,195,015 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 330.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,936,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791,117 shares in the last quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,178,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,117,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

