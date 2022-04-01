Graco (NYSE:GGG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.50.

GGG stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,442. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.02.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $539.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graco will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Graco by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Graco in the third quarter worth $37,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

