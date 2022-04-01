Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of GRNNF opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00. Grand City Properties has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $29.00.
About Grand City Properties (Get Rating)
