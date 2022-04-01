Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 261,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 534,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of management services to its subsidiaries. The firm produces, cultivates, processes, and distributes cannabis and related products. Its products include dried and fresh cannabis; cannabis plants and seeds, oils, topicals, and extracts; and edible cannabis.

