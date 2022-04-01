Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

GPRE opened at $31.01 on Friday. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Green Plains by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Green Plains by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

