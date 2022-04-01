Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE:GBX traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,921. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.35%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

