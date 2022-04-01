Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Receives $4.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.61.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNLN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of GNLN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,136,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,516. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $54.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.24. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 4th quarter valued at $1,925,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth $1,038,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Greenlane by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 945,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 208,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Greenlane by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 183,005 shares during the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

