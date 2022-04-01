Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,305 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.4% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,029.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,329,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,134 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,326,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,598,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,139,000 after buying an additional 1,042,391 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,660,000 after buying an additional 904,543 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,364,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,379,000 after purchasing an additional 858,211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $60.10. The company had a trading volume of 52,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,171. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.15 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average of $62.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

