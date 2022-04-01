Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $428,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113,540 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,092 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,444 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $123,283,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,079,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,496,000 after acquiring an additional 913,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.16. 1,815,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,110. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 86.57%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.63.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

