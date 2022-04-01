Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,682 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT stock traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.85. 34,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,173. The company has a market capitalization of $116.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.21.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.53.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

