Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 745 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,548 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.32.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $574.61. 50,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,799. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $348.84 and a 12-month high of $586.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $254.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $526.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.