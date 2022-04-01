Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 43,605 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,605 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,094,798 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50.

