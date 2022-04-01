Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 456,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,017,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,205. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $93.87 and a 1-year high of $115.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.27.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

