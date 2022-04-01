Griffin Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $72,999,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS traded down $7.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,991,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,550. The stock has a market cap of $179.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.11 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.21.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.