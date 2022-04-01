Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stake in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,576 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Nano-X Imaging worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NNOX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 241.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 27.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NNOX traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,500. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

