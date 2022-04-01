Griffin Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Crane worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Crane by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,217 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Crane by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,281,000 after purchasing an additional 34,948 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

Shares of Crane stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.70. 268,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,522. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

