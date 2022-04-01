Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,432 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Magnite worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,331,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,275,000 after acquiring an additional 739,754 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 7,162,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,554,000 after acquiring an additional 689,659 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at $53,083,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,717,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,010,000 after acquiring an additional 457,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Magnite news, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $68,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGNI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Magnite stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -449.52 and a beta of 2.25. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $43.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.85 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

