Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) to report sales of $86.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.35 million and the lowest is $84.54 million. Grindrod Shipping posted sales of $71.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full year sales of $363.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $335.29 million to $391.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $347.71 million, with estimates ranging from $305.46 million to $389.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Grindrod Shipping.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.25. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.51 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Grindrod Shipping stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 523,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,232. The company has a market cap of $506.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Grindrod Shipping has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $27.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 38.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

