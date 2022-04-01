Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Price Target Increased to $169.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $150.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PAC. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.00.
PAC opened at $161.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a fifty-two week low of $98.64 and a fifty-two week high of $163.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.52 and its 200 day moving average is $132.71.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 84,779 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 74,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 288.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after buying an additional 47,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (Get Rating)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
