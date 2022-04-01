Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Price Target Increased to $169.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $150.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PAC. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.00.

PAC opened at $161.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a fifty-two week low of $98.64 and a fifty-two week high of $163.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.52 and its 200 day moving average is $132.71.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $250.17 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 84,779 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 74,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 288.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after buying an additional 47,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

