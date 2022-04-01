Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Given New GBX 310 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 310 ($4.06) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil production company’s stock.

GKP has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 300 ($3.93) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.86) target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of GKP stock opened at GBX 237.50 ($3.11) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £507.61 million and a PE ratio of 13.37. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1-year low of GBX 139.11 ($1.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 261.90 ($3.43). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 219.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 203.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

