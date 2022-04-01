H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target Cut to SEK 175

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 200 to SEK 175 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HNNMY. UBS Group cut their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 190 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 165 to SEK 160 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from CHF 142 to CHF 140 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.28.

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 319,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

