Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HAE. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.67.

HAE opened at $63.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.30. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $119.88.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Haemonetics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Haemonetics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

