Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HALO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.08. 17,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,066. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 164.68% and a net margin of 90.84%. Analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,439,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $781,676,000 after buying an additional 144,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,860,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,664,000 after buying an additional 285,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,506,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,406,000 after buying an additional 176,888 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,073,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,012,000 after buying an additional 76,957 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,445,000 after buying an additional 637,303 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

