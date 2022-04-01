Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 399,553 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 64,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $174.61 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

