HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

HarborOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $720.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.78.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million. Equities analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HONE. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $570,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $705,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 340,053 shares of company stock worth $4,980,755. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 260.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 256,854 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 133,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 59,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 126.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 35,955 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp (Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.