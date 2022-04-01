Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HLIT. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a top pick rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.40. 42 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,221. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $975.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.93 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

