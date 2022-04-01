Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hayward Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company’s brand portfolio includes AquaVac(R), AquaRite(R), ColorLogic(R), Navigator(R), OmniLogic(R), OmniHub(TM), TriStar(R), Super Pump(R), TurboCell(R), pHin(TM), CAT Controllers(R), HCP Pumps and Saline C(R) Series. Hayward Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Hayward from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hayward has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. Hayward has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of -103.87.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.54 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hayward will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,663,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Hayward by 43.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,737,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,002 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,176,000. Noked Israel Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 86.1% during the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 3,127,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,962 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter worth about $17,087,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 1,857.0% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 681,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,749,000 after acquiring an additional 646,250 shares during the period. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hayward Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

