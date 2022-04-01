HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,737 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,948 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $44,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 385.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HDB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.05. The firm has a market cap of $112.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 21.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

