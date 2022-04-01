Head to Head Contrast: iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) vs. Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lucid Diagnostics and iCAD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 6 0 3.00 iCAD 0 1 4 0 2.80

Lucid Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 306.75%. iCAD has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 303.59%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than iCAD.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A iCAD -33.43% -20.85% -15.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and iCAD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A iCAD $33.64 million 3.33 -$11.24 million ($0.46) -9.70

Lucid Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iCAD.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of iCAD shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of iCAD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lucid Diagnostics beats iCAD on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About iCAD (Get Rating)

iCAD, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

