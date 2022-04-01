Head to Head Review: Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) & Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) and Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.6% of Viant Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Infinite Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Infinite Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Viant Technology and Infinite Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viant Technology $224.13 million 1.78 -$7.74 million ($0.68) -9.63 Infinite Group $7.22 million 0.67 -$1.57 million N/A N/A

Infinite Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viant Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Viant Technology and Infinite Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viant Technology 0 0 5 0 3.00 Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viant Technology presently has a consensus price target of $18.40, indicating a potential upside of 180.92%. Given Viant Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Viant Technology is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Profitability

This table compares Viant Technology and Infinite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viant Technology -3.45% -14.21% -10.74% Infinite Group -21.72% -0.73% -104.24%

Summary

Viant Technology beats Infinite Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viant Technology (Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics. In addition, it provides Identity Resolution to reduce the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers and allow marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner; and onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation and targeting. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Infinite Group (Get Rating)

Infinite Group, Inc. develops cybersecurity software in the United States. It offers Nodeware, a patented software-as-a-service solution that automates network asset identification, and cybersecurity vulnerability management and monitoring; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution. The company also provides cybersecurity consulting services that include incident response, security awareness training, risk management, IT governance and compliance, security assessment, and penetration testing offerings to channel partners and direct customers for various vertical markets, such as banking, manufacturing, supply chain, and technology. In addition, it offers managed support services related to information security, including troubleshooting, backend analysis, and technical and security support for mission critical technical infrastructure; and sells third party software licenses. The company was formerly known as Infinite Machines Corp. and changed its name to Infinite Group, Inc. in January 1998. Infinite Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, New York.

